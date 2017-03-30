Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann a " March 31, 2017
Shantytown Village was developed by Daniel Trimper IV and opened in 1976 next to the Route 50 Bridge in West Ocean City. It was designed to resemble a New England fishing village and was modeled on photos taken by Trimper during a visit to Nantucket Island.
