Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann a " March 10, 2017

March 10, 2017
It's been 15 years since a three-alarm fire that began around 6 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2002 destroyed Hooper's Crab House. Firefighters from Ocean City, Ocean Pines and Berlin fought the blaze for over 10 hours at the West Ocean City restaurant.
