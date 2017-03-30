Unit Owners Look To Block Condo Association's Plans For Rooftop...
The Worcester County Circuit Court has temporarily blocked actions on a lease agreement between an Ocean City condominium association and Verizon Wireless to install and operate cellphone antennas on the roof of a condo building. The decision follows an ongoing civil case between Triton's Trumpet Condominium Association and its subsequent Board of Directors and unit owners Lamont and Sandra McClure, whose condo sits directly below the proposed installation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Ocean City
|Mar 13
|Fergie
|1
|Berlin Shoe Box owner Jesse Turner is pictured ...
|Feb '17
|Jeanie
|1
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|nothing
|127
|Arrests Made After Hostile Boardwalk Crowds Gather (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|Jenni4ever
|6
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Sep '16
|thatdood
|3
|'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Killary 2016
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ocean City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC