Unit Owners Look To Block Condo Association's Plans For Rooftop...

The Worcester County Circuit Court has temporarily blocked actions on a lease agreement between an Ocean City condominium association and Verizon Wireless to install and operate cellphone antennas on the roof of a condo building. The decision follows an ongoing civil case between Triton's Trumpet Condominium Association and its subsequent Board of Directors and unit owners Lamont and Sandra McClure, whose condo sits directly below the proposed installation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.