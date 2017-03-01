Town, Union Reach Deal On Scheduling,...

Town, Union Reach Deal On Scheduling, Ratify New EMS Contract

The Town of Ocean City and its firefighter-paramedic union reached an agreement Tuesday on a new contract that somewhat reflects a compromise on the controversial shift change, but at least one of the parties is not entirely pleased with all aspects of the new deal. Last year, the deadline on the town's new contract with the Career Firefighter Paramedics Association of Ocean City, of Local 4269, expired without an agreement on a variety of issues, most notably a change in the scheduling of shifts for the resort's paramedics.

