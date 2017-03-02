Thoughts From The Publishera s Desk a " March 3, 2017
Prince George's County got its hand slapped this week and hopefully it's a lesson for all other school systems in the state looking to undermine the governor. In the months following last August's executive order mandating all school systems start their school year after Labor Day, Gov. Larry Hogan often referred to critics as "whiny."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.
