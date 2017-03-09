Thoughts From The Publishera s Desk a " March 10, 2017
During most Mayor and Council meetings, the town's elected officials listen to comments from the public at various points, many of which are often on point and relevant to the issues being discussed. Others sometimes drift away from the issues being discussed, but it's an important part of the democratic process and First Amendment protected speech as it should be, but occasionally there are times when the public comments should never be stated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.
