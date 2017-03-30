Statea s Approved Capital Budget Incl...

Statea s Approved Capital Budget Includes Funding For OC Convention Center, Hospital

State lawmakers this week passed Governor Larry Hogan's fiscal year 2018 capital budget, which includes a significant financial shot in the arm for several major Lower Shore projects including the next major phase of the Roland E. Powell Convention Center expansion. On Wednesday, the House of Delegates passed Hogan's capital budget with a 123-13 vote.

