Statea s Approved Capital Budget Includes Funding For OC Convention Center, Hospital
State lawmakers this week passed Governor Larry Hogan's fiscal year 2018 capital budget, which includes a significant financial shot in the arm for several major Lower Shore projects including the next major phase of the Roland E. Powell Convention Center expansion. On Wednesday, the House of Delegates passed Hogan's capital budget with a 123-13 vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Ocean City
|Mar 13
|Fergie
|1
|Berlin Shoe Box owner Jesse Turner is pictured ...
|Feb '17
|Jeanie
|1
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|nothing
|127
|Arrests Made After Hostile Boardwalk Crowds Gather (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|Jenni4ever
|6
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Sep '16
|thatdood
|3
|'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Killary 2016
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ocean City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC