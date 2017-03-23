Proposed OC Auto Repair Shop Not Approved For Now
A proposed auto repair shop in mid-town Ocean City got sent back to the drawing board this week after the Ocean City Planning Commission decided the plan as presented did not provide enough detailed information. The commission on Tuesday was prepared to hold a public hearing on a proposed conditional use request for a property on the south side of 74th Street at Coastal Highway.
