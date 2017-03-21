On Smoking Enforcement, OC Council Op...

On Smoking Enforcement, OC Council Opts For a Consistent Enforcement With Discretiona

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: The Dispatch

One week after a discussion of the resort's smoking ban reached an impasse at the committee level, the debate spilled over to the Mayor and Council meeting on Monday resulting in a tightening in the direction on enforcement. Three years ago, the council approved an ordinance banning smoking on the Boardwalk and smoking on the beach except in certain designated areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocean City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Ocean City Mar 13 Fergie 1
News Berlin Shoe Box owner Jesse Turner is pictured ... Feb 21 Jeanie 1
Poll who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10) Feb '17 nothing 127
News Arrests Made After Hostile Boardwalk Crowds Gather (Jul '16) Dec '16 Fitus T Bluster 2
all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08) Nov '16 Jenni4ever 6
yooo (Sep '14) Sep '16 thatdood 3
News 'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Killary 2016 2
See all Ocean City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocean City Forum Now

Ocean City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocean City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Ocean City, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,212 • Total comments across all topics: 279,717,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC