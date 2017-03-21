Ocean City Sewer Lining Project Moved Back To Next Monday

Some Ocean City residents in the 32nd Street area should expect disruptions to their sewer service starting next Monday as contractors begin the Cured-In-Place-Pipe method of trenchless pipe relining on the sanitary sewer main. The rehabilitation work is scheduled to begin next Monday, March 27. The project was originally scheduled to start this Monday, but the crews from Am-Liner East that will be doing the work have been delayed due to complications from last week's winter storm in the northeast.

