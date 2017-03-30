Ocean City Exploring Online Beach Bonfire Permit Process; Same-Day Approvals Could Be In Future
Hoping to capitalize on a spike in the popularity of bonfires on the beach, Ocean City officials this week approved a request that could automate and streamline the permitting process. Ocean City Fire Marshal David Hartley on Tuesday presented a proposal to the Mayor and Council seeking approval to explore an online permitting operation for private bonfires on the beach in the resort.
