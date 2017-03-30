Ocean City Exploring Online Beach Bon...

Ocean City Exploring Online Beach Bonfire Permit Process; Same-Day Approvals Could Be In Future

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: The Dispatch

Hoping to capitalize on a spike in the popularity of bonfires on the beach, Ocean City officials this week approved a request that could automate and streamline the permitting process. Ocean City Fire Marshal David Hartley on Tuesday presented a proposal to the Mayor and Council seeking approval to explore an online permitting operation for private bonfires on the beach in the resort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocean City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Ocean City Mar 13 Fergie 1
News Berlin Shoe Box owner Jesse Turner is pictured ... Feb '17 Jeanie 1
Poll who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10) Feb '17 nothing 127
News Arrests Made After Hostile Boardwalk Crowds Gather (Jul '16) Dec '16 Fitus T Bluster 2
all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08) Nov '16 Jenni4ever 6
yooo (Sep '14) Sep '16 thatdood 3
News 'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Killary 2016 2
See all Ocean City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocean City Forum Now

Ocean City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocean City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Oakland
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
 

Ocean City, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,128 • Total comments across all topics: 279,928,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC