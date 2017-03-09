OC Council Backs Public Works Campus Expansion
Resort officials this week approved the fiscal year 2018 annual transportation plan, but not before defending many elements of the proposed upgrades at the public works campus on 65th Street. Each year, Ocean City submits its annual transportation plan requests to the Maryland Transit Authority for state and federal funding for a variety of transportation-related projects in the resort.
