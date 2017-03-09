Maryland takes next step toward offshore wind
Hearings starting Monday could determine whether Maryland becomes a leader in the development of offshore wind power in the United States. The Maryland Public Service Commission will begin what could be two weeks of hearings on proposals from two developers to build wind farms in the Atlantic Ocean off Maryland.
