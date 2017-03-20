Maryland Police to Enforce St. Patrick's Day DUI Patrol
BERLIN , Md.- The Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack, as well as the Worcester County Sheriff's Office and Allied Agencies, say they will be hosting a two-day DUI saturation initiative during the St. Patrick's Day weekend. Troopers and deputies will start the patrol during the early afternoon hours Friday, March 17 and continue through the early morning hours of Sunday, March 19th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Add your comments below
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Ocean City
|Mar 13
|Fergie
|1
|Berlin Shoe Box owner Jesse Turner is pictured ...
|Feb 21
|Jeanie
|1
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|nothing
|127
|Arrests Made After Hostile Boardwalk Crowds Gather (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|Jenni4ever
|6
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Sep '16
|thatdood
|3
|'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Killary 2016
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ocean City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC