Maryland Police to Enforce St. Patrick's Day DUI Patrol

BERLIN , Md.- The Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack, as well as the Worcester County Sheriff's Office and Allied Agencies, say they will be hosting a two-day DUI saturation initiative during the St. Patrick's Day weekend. Troopers and deputies will start the patrol during the early afternoon hours Friday, March 17 and continue through the early morning hours of Sunday, March 19th.

