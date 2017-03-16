Maryland Coast Dispatch

Maryland Coast Dispatch

A Laurel, Del., man was arrested last weekend on drunk-driving and weapons charges after getting pulled over for speeding at over 70 mph across the Route 50 bridge. Around 6:30 p.m. last Sunday, a Maryland State Police trooper was conducting radar enforcement in the area of the Route 50 bridge entering Ocean City when the officer observed a Ford F250 pickup truck traveling at 73 mph in a 35 mph zone.

