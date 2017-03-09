Maryland Coast Dispatch
A unidentified driver was killed in an early morning crash along Route 113 in the south end of Worcester County on Sunday. Around 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, Maryland State Police troopers responded to a motor vehicle collision on southbound Route 113 at Lambertson Road in the south end of Worcester County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Berlin Shoe Box owner Jesse Turner is pictured ...
|Feb 21
|Jeanie
|1
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Feb 11
|nothing
|127
|Arrests Made After Hostile Boardwalk Crowds Gather (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|Jenni4ever
|6
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Sep '16
|thatdood
|3
|'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Killary 2016
|2
|Md. police use Snapchat to arrest car thief (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ocean City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC