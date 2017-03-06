Golden Sands Condominium at 10900 Coa...

Golden Sands Condominium at 10900 Coastal Highway in Ocean City.

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

OCEAN CITY , Md.- The owner of an Ocean City condominium building is being sued by a Florida couple who stayed there in 2015. Mary Ann and Ronald Budra of Bonita Springs, Fla., on Feb. 27 filed the 17-page civil suit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland against the Golden Sands Club Condominium, Inc., located at 10900 Coastal Highway.

