Golden Sands Condominium at 10900 Coastal Highway in Ocean City.
OCEAN CITY , Md.- The owner of an Ocean City condominium building is being sued by a Florida couple who stayed there in 2015. Mary Ann and Ronald Budra of Bonita Springs, Fla., on Feb. 27 filed the 17-page civil suit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland against the Golden Sands Club Condominium, Inc., located at 10900 Coastal Highway.
