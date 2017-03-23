Eight Women Honored At History Month ...

Eight Women Honored At History Month Luncheon

The Worcester County Commission for Women and Friends of the WCCW honored eight women for their accomplishments in the community at its annual Women's History Month Luncheon in Ocean City this week. Ann Lockhart Showell was given the Woman in History award for her life's work as an Ocean City entrepreneur and business owner.

