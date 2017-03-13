Developers talk plans for wind farm i...

Developers talk plans for wind farm in MD

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: ABC2 Maryland

Wind energy has the potential to benefit the environment and the economy but harnessing the renewable source is not cheap. However, developers of two-proposed offshore wind projects in Maryland said they can promise the perks while keeping monthly costs to consumers below what you'd pay for a cup of coffee from Starbucks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC2 Maryland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocean City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Ocean City Mon Fergie 1
News Berlin Shoe Box owner Jesse Turner is pictured ... Feb 21 Jeanie 1
Poll who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10) Feb '17 nothing 127
News Arrests Made After Hostile Boardwalk Crowds Gather (Jul '16) Dec '16 Fitus T Bluster 2
all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08) Nov '16 Jenni4ever 6
yooo (Sep '14) Sep '16 thatdood 3
News 'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Killary 2016 2
See all Ocean City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocean City Forum Now

Ocean City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocean City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Ocean City, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,198 • Total comments across all topics: 279,546,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC