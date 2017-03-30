Council Votes 4-3 To Slow New Mid-Town Fire Station Process

A clearly divided Ocean City Council this week voted down a request to spend $30,000 on the preliminary design for a new midtown firehouse during a larger debate on several major capital expenditures on which the town is already committed. On Tuesday, the Mayor and Council had before them four proposed bids for preliminary design, engineering and cost analysis for replacing the existing Station 3 firehouse at 74th Street with a new facility on the front lot of the Public Safety Building at 65th Street.

