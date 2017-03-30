Council Votes 4-3 To Slow New Mid-Tow...

Council Votes 4-3 To Slow New Mid-Town Fire Station Process

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Dispatch

A clearly divided Ocean City Council this week voted down a request to spend $30,000 on the preliminary design for a new midtown firehouse during a larger debate on several major capital expenditures on which the town is already committed. On Tuesday, the Mayor and Council had before them four proposed bids for preliminary design, engineering and cost analysis for replacing the existing Station 3 firehouse at 74th Street with a new facility on the front lot of the Public Safety Building at 65th Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocean City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Ocean City Mar 13 Fergie 1
News Berlin Shoe Box owner Jesse Turner is pictured ... Feb '17 Jeanie 1
Poll who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10) Feb '17 nothing 127
News Arrests Made After Hostile Boardwalk Crowds Gather (Jul '16) Dec '16 Fitus T Bluster 2
all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08) Nov '16 Jenni4ever 6
yooo (Sep '14) Sep '16 thatdood 3
News 'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Killary 2016 2
See all Ocean City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocean City Forum Now

Ocean City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocean City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
 

Ocean City, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,189 • Total comments across all topics: 279,926,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC