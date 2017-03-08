Council Expresses Regret Hours After Okaying Brewery's Silo Addition
Resort officials this week approved a conditional use amendment allowing for the installation of a grain silo at a mid-town brewery, but some on the Mayor and Council later regretted the decision amid concerns the company had not been entirely forthcoming over an existing silo. On Monday, the Mayor and Council approved the findings of fact on a pair of requests to modify conditional use permits for the Ocean City Brewing Company at 56th Street that would allow the company to expand an existing front deck to allow for a greater outdoor dining and play area and install an indoor grain silo that would stand 34 feet tall with as many as 16 feet protruding from the existing roof line.
