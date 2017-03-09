Berlin Electric Situation's Progress Impressive
The perception for many years has been it's more expensive to live in Berlin than neighboring municipalities. That was in part due to its residential electric rates, which were higher than neighboring areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Berlin Shoe Box owner Jesse Turner is pictured ...
|Feb 21
|Jeanie
|1
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Feb 11
|nothing
|127
|Arrests Made After Hostile Boardwalk Crowds Gather (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|Jenni4ever
|6
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Sep '16
|thatdood
|3
|'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Killary 2016
|2
|Md. police use Snapchat to arrest car thief (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ocean City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC