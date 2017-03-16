Annual St. Pat's 5K A Huge Success
With huge crowds cramming into the resort for the parade last weekend, the annual St. Patrick's Boardwalk 5K was once again a huge success with nearly 900 runners braving cold temps and biting winds for the annual event. The St. Patrick's Boardwalk 5K was held last Saturday morning as planned despite harsh temperatures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Ocean City
|Mar 13
|Fergie
|1
|Berlin Shoe Box owner Jesse Turner is pictured ...
|Feb 21
|Jeanie
|1
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|nothing
|127
|Arrests Made After Hostile Boardwalk Crowds Gather (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|Jenni4ever
|6
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Sep '16
|thatdood
|3
|'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Killary 2016
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ocean City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC