American Legion Celebrates 98th Birthday And Presents Its First Responders Awards Program
American Legion Synepuxent Post #166 celebrated the 98th birthday of the American Legion this month and presented its First Responders Awards program. The ceremony was led by Chairman Sarge Garlitz and Post #166 Commander Tom Wengert.
