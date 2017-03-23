American Legion Celebrates 98th Birth...

American Legion Celebrates 98th Birthday And Presents Its First Responders Awards Program

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: The Dispatch

American Legion Synepuxent Post #166 celebrated the 98th birthday of the American Legion this month and presented its First Responders Awards program. The ceremony was led by Chairman Sarge Garlitz and Post #166 Commander Tom Wengert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocean City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Ocean City Mar 13 Fergie 1
News Berlin Shoe Box owner Jesse Turner is pictured ... Feb '17 Jeanie 1
Poll who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10) Feb '17 nothing 127
News Arrests Made After Hostile Boardwalk Crowds Gather (Jul '16) Dec '16 Fitus T Bluster 2
all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08) Nov '16 Jenni4ever 6
yooo (Sep '14) Sep '16 thatdood 3
News 'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Killary 2016 2
See all Ocean City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocean City Forum Now

Ocean City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocean City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Ocean City, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,448 • Total comments across all topics: 279,932,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC