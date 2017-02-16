Woman sought in West Ocean City bank robbery
The Worcester County Sheriff's Office and Maryland State Police say they responded Monday morning shortly after 9 o'clock to a robbery at the Farmers Bank of Willards in the White Marlin Mall in West Ocean City. As of now, police are looking for a heavyset white female wearing all black who left the scene in possession of a black trash bag.
