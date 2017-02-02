Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann a " February 3, 2017
The Sinepxuent Bay Bridge was under construction in this 1942 photo. This bridge replaced the original single lane automobile bridge, which had been built in 1916 and entered town at Worcester Street.
