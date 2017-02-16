Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann a " February 17, 2017
In a precursor to American involvement in World War II, the Norwegian freighter "Olaf Bergh" ran aground about 60 yards off the beach at 94th Street on March 7, 1941. The ship was hugging the coastline to avoid German submarines that were lurking offshore.
