Thoughts From The Publishera s Desk a " February 24, 2017
People who make a living in the world of public works are passionate about garbage. That's why Ocean City Public Works Hal Adkins used the phrase "game changer" when describing a heavy-duty, four-wheel truck for beach trash collection he was pitching to the Mayor and Council this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Berlin Shoe Box owner Jesse Turner is pictured ...
|Feb 21
|Jeanie
|1
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Feb 11
|nothing
|127
|Arrests Made After Hostile Boardwalk Crowds Gather (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|Jenni4ever
|6
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Sep '16
|thatdood
|3
|'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Killary 2016
|2
|Md. police use Snapchat to arrest car thief (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ocean City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC