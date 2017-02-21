This mayor is 21, lives at home, goes to school part time and is on a mission for his hometown
Indian Head Mayor Brandon Paulin hangs out on the boardwalk in Ocean City, Md., by tourist attractions at the Maryland Municipal League's annual conference. Brandon Paulin won his first political victory at 6 years old when he helped push at a town council meeting for signs at a crosswalk that he used on his way to school.
