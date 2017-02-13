Rollins Resigns as Cecil County State's Attorney, After...

Edward D.E. "Ellis" Rollins III has resigned as Cecil County State's Attorney, after clinging to his job and its nearly $150,000 taxpayer-paid salary and benefits for months after he was charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct stemming from alleged sex-related incidents in Ocean City. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday 2/14/2017 in Worcester County Circuit Court for his 12/9/2016 conviction on two charges after a two-day jury trial.

