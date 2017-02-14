Rollins Gets Probation, Fine, Psych R...

Rollins Gets Probation, Fine, Psych Review for Sex Charge Convictions; No Restitution to Taxpayers?

Cecil County State's Attorney Edward D.E. "Ellis" Rollins III was sentenced to probation, a fine, community service and a mandatory psychological evaluation on Tuesday for his conviction on charges of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct in a sex-related case. But Cecil County taxpayers have yet to get justice for the salary and benefits costs they paid for months while Rollins was focused on his own personal legal problems instead of prosecuting criminals on behalf of local citizens.

