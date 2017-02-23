Report Shows OC Crime Data Continuing...

Report Shows OC Crime Data Continuing Downward Trend

After 2015 set a 25-year low benchmark for crime rates in Ocean City, the figures dropped again significantly in 2016, according to the Ocean City Police Department annual report released this week. OCPD Chief Ross Buzzuro presented the annual crime report for 2016 to the Mayor and Council on Tuesday and the 14-page document showed crime rates in most categories continued to trend downward.

