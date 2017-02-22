Report Indicates Nearly One-Third Of Worcester Households Struggling Financially
Approximately 31 percent of households in Worcester County are struggling to afford basic needs, according to a recent United Way report on Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed individuals. But statistics show these percentages are higher in half of the county's municipalities identified in the data.
