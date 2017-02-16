New Restaurant Planned For Long Dormant English's Site
The county's board of license commissioners approved alcohol privileges for a new Ocean City restaurant but not before cautioning its connections. On Wednesday, the Worcester County Board of License Commissioners granted a beer, wine and liquor license to the Cluckin Crab, a restaurant set to take over the former English's location at 1500 Philadelphia Ave. in Ocean City.
