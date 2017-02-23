Maryland Coast Dispatch

After being narrowly defeated at the 11th hour last year, a bill requiring businesses in Maryland to provide paid sick leave to most employees has returned largely intact this year, but the local business community is again rallying the troops in opposition. The Maryland Healthy Working Families Act, cross-filed in both the House and Senate, would require a business with over 14 employees to provide a policy under which an employee earns at least one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours an employee works at the same pay rate which he or she normally earns.

