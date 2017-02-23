Maryland Coast Dispatch

Maryland Coast Dispatch

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: The Dispatch

After being narrowly defeated at the 11th hour last year, a bill requiring businesses in Maryland to provide paid sick leave to most employees has returned largely intact this year, but the local business community is again rallying the troops in opposition. The Maryland Healthy Working Families Act, cross-filed in both the House and Senate, would require a business with over 14 employees to provide a policy under which an employee earns at least one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours an employee works at the same pay rate which he or she normally earns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocean City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Berlin Shoe Box owner Jesse Turner is pictured ... Feb 21 Jeanie 1
Poll who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10) Feb 11 nothing 127
News Arrests Made After Hostile Boardwalk Crowds Gather (Jul '16) Dec '16 Fitus T Bluster 2
all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08) Nov '16 Jenni4ever 6
yooo (Sep '14) Sep '16 thatdood 3
News 'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Killary 2016 2
News Md. police use Snapchat to arrest car thief (Jul '16) Jul '16 Rubio s Foam Partays 3
See all Ocean City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocean City Forum Now

Ocean City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocean City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Ocean City, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,658 • Total comments across all topics: 279,097,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC