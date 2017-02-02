Group Raising Funds To Bring Abuse Speaker To Resort
Officials with Growing Hope and their partners at Live Wire Media are raising funds to bring speaker Michael DeLeon, founder of the national addiction education and prevention organization Steered Straight, to the Roland E. Powell Convention Center in late February. DeLeon, a former addict, prisoner and gang member, will be sharing his story and solutions to the growing drug epidemic facing both Worcester County and the nation.
