Former Owner of O.C. Jamboree Pleads Guilty to Child Porn Charges
BALTIMORE , Md The former owner of O.C. Jamboree in West Ocean City has pleaded guilty to producing child pornogrpahy. The office of the U.S. Attorney for Maryland says David Edward Weatherholtz, age 57, of Berlin, Maryland, pleaded guilty today to two counts of producing child pornography.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Add your comments below
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Berlin Shoe Box owner Jesse Turner is pictured ...
|Feb 21
|Jeanie
|1
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Feb 11
|nothing
|127
|Arrests Made After Hostile Boardwalk Crowds Gather (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|Jenni4ever
|6
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Sep '16
|thatdood
|3
|'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Killary 2016
|2
|Md. police use Snapchat to arrest car thief (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ocean City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC