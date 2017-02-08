Fitt Balance will be exhibiting at 2017 Northwest Yoga Conference Feb. 9-12
Pacific Northwest flagship for Flow Motion aquatic fitness, FITT BALANCE, will be exhibiting at the 2017 Northwest Yoga Conference hosted at Lynnwood Convention Center this Thursday, Feb. 9 - Sunday, Feb. 12. The Northwest Yoga Conference Marketplace is FREE and open to the public! Explore and sample a unique assortment of health and wellness products and services including the latest wave in aquatic fitness - Flow Motion aquatic fitness! This new modality of on water fitness training was launched in 2016 by Evolve Paddleboards of West Ocean City, MD. Its dedicated team of trainers, paddlers, surfers, racers and creatives collectively share an empowering mission: to reinvent aquatic fitness .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.
Add your comments below
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Jan 21
|lostNva
|126
|Arrests Made After Hostile Boardwalk Crowds Gather (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|Jenni4ever
|6
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Sep '16
|thatdood
|3
|'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Killary 2016
|2
|Md. police use Snapchat to arrest car thief (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|3
|Photo by Chris Parypa (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|vape_Dude
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ocean City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC