Fitt Balance will be exhibiting at 2017 Northwest Yoga Conference Feb. 9-12

Pacific Northwest flagship for Flow Motion aquatic fitness, FITT BALANCE, will be exhibiting at the 2017 Northwest Yoga Conference hosted at Lynnwood Convention Center this Thursday, Feb. 9 - Sunday, Feb. 12. The Northwest Yoga Conference Marketplace is FREE and open to the public! Explore and sample a unique assortment of health and wellness products and services including the latest wave in aquatic fitness - Flow Motion aquatic fitness! This new modality of on water fitness training was launched in 2016 by Evolve Paddleboards of West Ocean City, MD. Its dedicated team of trainers, paddlers, surfers, racers and creatives collectively share an empowering mission: to reinvent aquatic fitness .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.