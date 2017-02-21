Featured Mover | Karen Owings, MedStar

Karen Owings, MSN, RN-BC, has been named the top nursing leader for both MedStar Good Samaritan and MedStar Union Memorial Hospitals , where she'll oversee the integrated nursing program for both hospitals as vice president of patient care services and the chief nursing officer. Owings started her nursing career at MedStar Union Memorial in 1986, achieving recognition for committee work and initiatives in surgery, orthopaedics, geriatrics and telemetry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.