Council Approves - Game-Changer' Truck For Beach Trash Collection

Resort officials on Tuesday approved a complicated deal to create a hybrid, state-of-the-art trash collection truck called a "game changer" for how Ocean City collects the mountains of trash each night from the iconic blue barrels on the beach. Last year, the Mayor and Council approved the purchase of a beach trash collection truck budgeted at $235,000, but when the bids were solicited, the lowest bid came in at around $298,000, or about $63,000 over the estimate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.