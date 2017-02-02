Beach Ball Water Tower Now In Operation; Two Others Being Drained Before Razing
Ocean City's downtown landscape will see another significant change in the coming weeks when two existing water towers are dismantled and the third with a beach ball paint job goes into service. Last year, a new municipal water tower was constructed at 1st Street and St. Louis Avenue and was later adorned with a distinctive beach ball design paint job.
