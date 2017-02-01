Baltimore Canyon Sanctuary Designation Effort Officially Dropped
In a letter this week to NOAA, National Aquarium CEO John C. Racanelli said, "we have decided to withdraw our nomination for the Baltimore Canyon, our nation's first urban national marine sanctuary." Full story coming.
