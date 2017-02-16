After Considerable Debate, Summer Fir...

After Considerable Debate, Summer Fireworks Start Time Remains At 10 P.M.

The weekly fireworks shows in downtown Ocean City will continue to go off at 10 p.m. as they have in years past after a tense Mayor and Council debate over possibly moving the start times to accommodate certain Boardwalk merchants. While most agree the value-added special events on many summer nights throughout the summer are successful in enhancing the visitor experience in Ocean City, a new perspective on their possible detriment to Boardwalk merchants and other businesses in the resort emerged this week.

