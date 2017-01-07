Winter storm socks Eastern Shore, but...

Winter storm socks Eastern Shore, but largely spares Baltimore area

Saturday Jan 7

A winter storm that moved up the Atlantic coast Saturday mostly spared the Baltimore region but dumped the state's heaviest snowfall on the Eastern Shore and Southern Maryland. The National Weather Service said parts of St. Mary's and Calvert counties got between 5 inches and 7 inches of snow Saturday.

