Voices From The Readers a " January 6, 2017
While I have in the past enjoyed Staff Writer Charlene Sharpe's work, I protest her unbalanced, inadequately researched article, "What Has Led to Campground Popularity Trend?" dated online Dec. 29. Ms. Sharpe states that opponents of the proposed new RV campgrounds "are not considering a why campgrounds a are so popular."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|125
|Arrests Made After Hostile Boardwalk Crowds Gather
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Ocean ...
|Dec 14
|Andre
|1
|all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|Jenni4ever
|6
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Sep '16
|thatdood
|3
|'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into...
|Aug '16
|Killary 2016
|2
|Md. police use Snapchat to arrest car thief
|Jul '16
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ocean City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC