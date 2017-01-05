Thoughts From The Publishera s Desk a " January 6, 2017
At least one of my predictions made last week for this year has already turned out to be wrong. I forecasted last week that the Ocean City median fence project would be plagued by delays and not be ready until the Fourth of July weekend rather than the planned Memorial Day completion date.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|125
|Arrests Made After Hostile Boardwalk Crowds Gather
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Ocean ...
|Dec 14
|Andre
|1
|all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|Jenni4ever
|6
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Sep '16
|thatdood
|3
|'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into...
|Aug '16
|Killary 2016
|2
|Md. police use Snapchat to arrest car thief
|Jul '16
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ocean City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC