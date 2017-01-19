The property at 200 St. Louis Avenue ...

The property at 200 St. Louis Avenue in Ocean City is pictured. File Photo

Ocean City officials approved on second reading this week the purchase of a downtown property that could ultimately be used as a new staging area for the Boardwalk tram, but not before a spirited debate about the town's recent penchant for purchasing private property in general. The Mayor and Council on Tuesday approved an ordinance authorizing the purchase of a handful of parcels in the area of 2nd Street and St. Louis Avenue for a future Public Works maintenance area and staging area for the Boardwalk tram.

