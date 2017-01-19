The property at 200 St. Louis Avenue in Ocean City is pictured. File Photo

Ocean City officials approved on second reading this week the purchase of a downtown property that could ultimately be used as a new staging area for the Boardwalk tram, but not before a spirited debate about the town's recent penchant for purchasing private property in general. The Mayor and Council on Tuesday approved an ordinance authorizing the purchase of a handful of parcels in the area of 2nd Street and St. Louis Avenue for a future Public Works maintenance area and staging area for the Boardwalk tram.

