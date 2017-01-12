The Evolution Of The Bayside

Much of Ocean City's bayside was still undeveloped in this aerial view of 53rd to 54th streets in the mid-1970s. Boulden's Marina - today the site of Beach World, Chauncey's Surf-O-Rama and Bayside Rentals - is in the center of the photo while the large grassy area is now occupied by the San Remo Condominium.

