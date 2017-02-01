Suspect Arrested in Ocean City Bank Robbery

The Ocean City Police Department says it got word from the crime lab on Jan. 23 that the DNA profile of 59-year-old Tyrone Pierce of Ocean City was located on the scene of the Aug. 24 robbery . According to police, Pierce's DNA profile was collected in 2001 after he was convicted of a bank robbery in Wicomico County.

