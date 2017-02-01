Suspect Arrested in Ocean City Bank R...

Suspect Arrested in Ocean City Bank Robbery

Monday Jan 30

The Ocean City Police Department says it got word from the crime lab on Jan. 23 that the DNA profile of 59-year-old Tyrone Pierce of Ocean City was located on the scene of the Aug. 24 robbery . According to police, Pierce's DNA profile was collected in 2001 after he was convicted of a bank robbery in Wicomico County.

