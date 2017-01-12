Stakeholders Seek Canyon Designation ...

Stakeholders Seek Canyon Designation Withdrawal

Two weeks after the National Aquarium expressed a willingness to consider withdrawing an application to designate the Baltimore Canyon as a national marine sanctuary, a coalition of local marina owners and boat captains last week fired off a letter seeking to hold him to his word. In October, National Aquarium officials announced they were seeking an Urban National Marine Sanctuary designation for the Baltimore Canyon, a vast 28-mile long and five-mile wide submarine canyon off the coast of Ocean City that lies at the center of the resort's multi-million fishing industry.

